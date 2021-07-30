Robert Paul Gering, known by his family and friends as Bob, the patriarch of the Gering family, entered into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Bob was born to Aaron and Cora Gering on Feb. 17, 1944, at their home in Kirkland, Wash. The young family lived in a home that was part barn, part house. He always enjoyed telling people he was “born in a barn.” Bobby was the second of three children. Older brother Benjamin welcomed Bobby with much delight and later joining the family was younger sister Patricia. Benny and Bobby made a great team, filling any family outing with laughter and pranks. As for Bobby and Patricia, especially in later years, no closer bond could be found between a brother and a sister.
Growing up in Post Falls, the family enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Huckleberry picking was one of the Gering family’s favorite pastimes. Bobby graduated from Post Falls High School and was excited to face what the world had to offer. However those plans would be altered in a most wonderful way when he met and encountered the love of his life, Judy Darlene Frizzell.
Bob and Judy were truly a match made in heaven; a love story to which songs could be written. On June 3, 1966, the couple were married in Dallas; and so the love story began. Over the years, the family lived in Dallas and north central Idaho. Their union would bring seven children: Jeremy Paul, Timothy Aaron, Amanda Maree, Matthew Robert, Esther Darlene, Jonathan Adam and Deborah Abigail Faith.
Bob was definitely a family man. His wife and children were the very lifeline that made his heart beat. He was, by all accounts, a man among men. Hard work was something that Bob was never afraid of. He was a diligent provider for his family; from owning a construction company with his brother Benny, to delivering bread for Snyder’s Bakery and, ultimately, retiring from the Idaho Department of Corrections (Orofino) in 2009. His love for his family continued until his dying day; he was a constant presence and support at his son’s church, he endured any kind of weather to attend his kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events, and his face radiated with joy when he was surrounded by his family at birthdays and holidays.
All aspects of Bob’s life revolved around his faith in Jesus. He was a worshiper beyond all worshipers. He would bring down heaven with the way he would praise the Lord. Prayer was powerful in Bob’s life. Through life experiences, Bob saw the power of God at work in the form of answered prayers. He knew God was always faithful and brought up his children to love the Lord God with their whole hearts. Bob always said he was the richest man on earth with his quiver full of life’s greatest blessings: his seven children, 26 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Welcoming Bob at heaven’s gate was his father, Aaron, mother Cora, brother Benjamin, wife Judy Darlene and grandchild Jonah Alexander Tillman.
Bob leaves behind his sister, Patricia (Jeff Baldwin), of Kooskia; his children, Jeremy (Christy), Timothy (Kari Kay), Jonathan (Angel), Deborah Schmidt (Rob), all of Orofino, Amanda, of Dallas, Matthew (April), of Post Falls, and Esther, of Plaza, Wash.; as well as 25 grandchildren, Justin (Tiffany), Megan Weeks (Clay), Makinze, Walker, Caleb (Emily), Hannah, Chloe, Elesia, Josiah, Kia, Tyrell, Jayden, Logan, Morgan, Nolan, Lezli, Rachael Slotemaker (Quincy), Nathan, Natalie, Savannah, Ethan, Samuel, Hunter, Andrew and Sawyer; and 11 great-grandchildren, Zachariah, Adalaide, Paisley, Paxton, Pryor, Carter, Kennedy, Titus, Hank, Gareth and Theron.
The service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Christ Church located at 1115 Idaho St., Kamiah, ID 83536. The service will be followed by a family graveside service, a covered-dish dinner and a time of worship afterward.