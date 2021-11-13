Robert Paul “Bob” Reimers passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at home in Nezperce, with his companion, Sandy Campbell, by his side.
Bob was born July 14, 1945, the first of four children Russell Reimers and Viola (Kay) Reimers Belknap were blessed with. Bob was born in Nezperce and spent his early years there, attending the Holy Trinity grade school, then at 14, he went to live with his dad and stepmother in Weiser, Idaho. He finally convinced (Lord only knows what he was up to) his dad and grandpa that he should live with “Pop” and grandmother. He graduated from Payette High School and went on to Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Ore., and earned a degree in engineering. After finishing college, he worked for the State of Idaho Road Department, usually building roads. He tried to convince us that he was THE ONE who built the rest area on U.S. Highway 95’s Midvale Hill. He even told his grandmother that he did all of the terracing on the hill by balancing a “Cat” on one track as it went along the hillside. He was a tease and great storyteller. It was always wise to do a lot of checking to see how much of it was “story.”
Bob worked on farms and ranches in that area and continued operating heavy equipment and road building for the rest of his career, from southern Idaho to the forests around Tamarack and Kamiah and up to Whitefish, Mont.
After Dad passed away, Bob moved north to Kamiah — we were pretty sure he felt he needed to keep a closer eye on the rest of us, that it was now HIS job to be in charge.
He was living in Kamiah when he landed a job on the Alaskan North Slope at Prudhoe Bay, as an equipment operator. Shortly after his retirement from the slope, he and his friend, Sandy, moved to her home in Nezperce, where she took as good of care of him as he would allow. We so appreciate her being there for him, as we know how pleasant and charming, he could be. He spent his last years fighting lung cancer and emphysema, denying it the whole time, and always telling us “I’m a mighty fine specimen!” And he WAS a mighty fine specimen who always did just exactly what he wanted. He lived his life his way, whether it was on the seat of a piece of heavy equipment or on the back of his horse chasing cows. We will always remember him for the good looking, talented and smart one of the bunch, (he told us so) who had friends at every watering hole from one end of Idaho almost to the other.
Bob was preceded in death by his dad, Russell, and his mom, Kay, his grandparents, aunts and uncles, but one aunt, Clarice Riggs.
He is survived by his siblings, Joyce Spevak, Lyle Reimers and Gayle Schumacher, and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
He will be so missed — even as a crotchety old man, he was loved. We miss you, big brother, and can hear you chewing us out already for not doing this right? LOL.
There will be a service at 11 a.m. Monday at Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. All are welcome and encouraged to bring stories and thoughts they have of Bob to share. (Don’t forget, he will be critiquing each one.) Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.