The light remains. There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains. My beloved Robert Milton Parkhurst the Third was welcomed into heaven Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. I pray the light his soul brought to Earth will continue to shine in the hearts of those who love him.
Robbie was born Aug. 26, 2006, in Pullman. The waiting room was full of family eagerly awaiting the arrival of the first boy to be born to our family in a generation. He was little, just 6 pounds, 2 ounces. He had two cowlicks on his little head and was immediately loved and cherished by all who got to be a part of his journey here on earth. As a baby, he constantly needed to be held and rocked. Many late nights were spent in a rocking chair singing “Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed.” Toddler Robbie was a force to be reckoned with. He was constantly running, climbing and exploring. Robbie grew into a little boy who loved sports, fishing, spending time with his friends and family, and was constantly planning a shenanigan.
Robbie was a freshman at Clarkston High School. He had waited his whole life to play football at high school and was so excited to play this fall. He worked hard in the months leading up to his freshman year to “get huge.” He lifted weights at Hells Canyon Fitness and loved to give updates to me about how much he was able to bench or squat. This past summer, he lifted two times almost every day, once at Hells Canyon Fitness and the second time with his football team. Like clockwork every night at 9 p.m., he would come upstairs from his bedroom, eat whatever he could find until 10 p.m., while recapping for me how much weight he had lifted and for how many reps.
Robbie was lovingly called Bubba by family. More recently I called him Nighthawk and he called me Dragon. Robbie was witty and had the best one-liners. He would often say that being funny was a sign of high intelligence and so he believed himself to be doubly blessed and a gift to all those around him.
Robbie’s favorite place was his PapaNana’s. There he was surrounded by those he loved the most; his Papa, Nana, aunts, uncles and cousins. Nana made his favorite foods and Papa took him on many, many adventures that filled his little heart with wonderful memories. Robbie was a snake charmer. If there was a snake nearby, he caught it and immediately began a campaign to take it home. Once a year I said yes, and without fail the snake ended up loose in our house. Robbie was also super excited when we found it. I was usually the one that found that escaped snake.
Robbie accepted Jesus into his heart when he was 10 and was baptized Dec. 18, 2016, at Crosspoint Alliance Church in Lewiston.
Robbie is survived by his mom, Rhonda Parkhurst, siblings Bruce and Scarlett McDowell, great-grandma Betty Sage, grandparents Rob and Mary Ann Parkhurst, aunt and uncle Robin and Derek McKinney, aunt and uncle Jennifer and JB Bennett, and cousins Isabelle, Sophia, Nevaeh, and Jaxson.
Robbie was preceded in death by grandparents Betty and Bob Parkhurst, grandpa Bobby Sage, great-uncle Dan Parkhurst, and great-aunt and great-uncle Steve and Lorraine Shaw.
Robbie took his own life. He was hurting so much that our love, my love, which remains never-ending, could not ease his pain. There is no understanding why. There is no making meaning of our loss. We can try, but I believe we live in a broken world. Robbie’s pain was the result of living in a broken world. I take comfort in knowing my God welcomed my boy with open arms and with a love greater than even a mother’s love. There is no pain in heaven. There is only joy and love. I cannot wait to hold my boy again in heaven. Our time here on earth is but a blink of an eye compared to an eternity in heaven that gives me comfort. I pray that gives those who love Robbie comfort also. While we are here still living in this broken world waiting to join Robbie in Heaven, I ask that you join me in loving each other the way Robbie did, fiercely and without end. Help me keep Robbie’s light shining through love.
A celebration of life for Robbie will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Crosspoint Alliance Church in Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Clarkston Bantam Boosters, P.O. Box 545, Clarkston, WA 99403, in Robbie’s memory.