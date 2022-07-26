Robert Parker Tunnicliff

Robert Parker Tunnicliff, 81, of Pullman, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022.

He was born April 23, 1941, to Robert Joseph Tunnicliff and Hazel Dell (Allen) Tunnicliff in Seattle. Bobby, as he was affectionately called by his family and close friends, was raised in Moscow and graduated from Moscow High School in 1959. In high school, he was an avid athlete — football and basketball — he was even an honorable mention all-American football running back. He was also involved in many extracurricular activities such as Methodist Youth Fellowship; DeMolay, an international youth leadership organization; served as Idaho Youth Governor in 1959; and Moscow High School student body president.