Robert Owen Yeats, 67, of Lewiston, died peacefully at his home Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
He was born Sept. 4, 1953, to Agnes and William Yeats in Yakima. He graduated from Clarkston High School in 1972 and moved to the Tri-Cities to attend Columbia College. It was there that he met his wife, Debbie, and they were married in 1976. They raised three children in Lewiston.
Bob was a loving family man. He worked as an electronic tech. Bob loved to swim, scuba dive and hang out with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his daughter Nicole.
Bob left behind his daughter Erin; son Christopher; older brother by seven minutes Rod; and sisters Lynn, Terri and Pam.
He is in the care of the Lord Jesus Christ, his savior.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at Kiwanis Park in Lewiston.