Robert Nelson Coons

The life of Robert Nelson Coons began April 21, 1944, in Snohomish, Wash., and through a unique turn of events, led him to grow up in Sandpoint, Idaho, as an only child to Cliff and Margaret Coons.

As a young boy, Robert enjoyed playing football and basketball, and his love of the outdoors began. He graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1963.