Robert Montambo passed away unexpectedly with both children by his side Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
He was born Feb. 6, 1933, in Bergland, Mich., to Rob Montambo and Norine Montambo (Ellsworth). He served two years in the U.S. Army before moving to Orofino and marrying the love of his life, Nancy Philpot, May 10, 1957. He worked in the logging industry for several years, then worked on numerous dams and followed construction until 1972 when he returned to logging. He was a self-employed log truck driver until he retired. After retirement, he went to work for Tripco for several years along with his brothers.
He loved spending time with his family and friends and the early morning coffee crew at Krystal Cafe, where Kelly always remembered all of their birthdays and had a special treat waiting for them that day. He is best known for his incessant teasing of all of his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews — no one was safe. He will be greatly missed and in all of our hearts forever.
He is survived by his son, Bob Montambo; daughter Shelby Hasselstrom; sisters Patricia Searls, Connie (Alan) Fry, Kathy Searls and Sharon (Dale) Schlaht; brothers Jim (Joanne), Bruce and Mike (Kathy); grandchildren Randy (Jessica) Montambo, Stacy Montambo, Scott (Ashley) Hasselstrom and Ryan (Paige) Hasselstrom; great-grandchildren Daniel, Melodie, Avery and Bryce Montambo, Kylee and Mykalyn Lauby, Reese Wagonborg, Skyla and Zariah Hasselstrom. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; sister Nancy; brothers Roger and Russell; and great-grandson Terrence Lauby.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.