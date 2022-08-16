Robert Mikalo Morrison, 48, of Lapwai, passed away Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, because of a tragic car accident. Robert was born to proud parents Dale and Georganne Morrison on Aug. 18, 1973. Robert is a proud member of the Nez Perce Tribe and a descendant to the Flathead tribe. Robert spent his early years playing with his brothers, cousins and friends on Ash Avenue. Robert attended school in Lapwai and was active in sports, but he found his passion at a young age in art. Robert loved being outdoors and he was often found on a BMX bike or skateboard. Robert traveled with his family to attend powwows and would travel to Montana to visit his family.
Robert formed many friendships in his younger years and those friendships followed him into adulthood. He spent most of his time with his brothers Maynard, Aaron and Dale. Robert was very mechanically inclined and was able to build various bikes, which turned into masterpieces. From his love of art, Robert became a self-taught tattoo artist. His exquisite designs can be found tattooed on many friends and relatives. Robert had an eye for fashion and was considered a sharp dresser, never leaving the house without looking good and with a pair of sunglasses. Robert married the love of his life, Crickett Hotch, and out of that love came three children, Tyler, Tyanne and little Robert. Robert was again blessed to be a father to Brynlee Morrison. Robert spent his adult life working for the Coeur d’Alene reservation as a cashier, Clearwater River Casino, Nez Perce Tribe, Fire Management (camp crew) and Schwabs Machine Shop. His love for heavy metal music led him on many adventures to various cities to attend concerts. He had an amazing smile that would melt your heart. His hobbies included art, tattooing, bicycling, building bikes and music, and he spent a lot of time at the Clearwater River Casino. He had friends from all over. He was a tac hekipe Haama (good looking man.)
Robert is survived by his father, Dale Morrison; mother, Georganne Morrison; brothers Dale (Poodie) Morrison Jr. and Aaron Moses; children, Tyler, Tyanne, Robert, and Brynlee; his grandchildren, Akira, Saplis, Jeremih and Tilipe; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Robert is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Regina Kane; maternal grandfather, “Ipsusnuut Paxaat” Greene; paternal grandmother, Helen Sharp; paternal grandfather, Robert Morrison; oldest brother, Maynard Ellenwood; uncle David Kane and uncle Dave Morrison; and baby Shoemaker.