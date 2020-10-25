Robert Knutson, 84, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, peacefully at his home in Clarkston.
Robert, Bobby, Bob or Dad, as known by his friends and family, was born Jan. 1, 1936, in Orofino. Half an hour later came his twin brother, Kenny, the two children of Jean and Lyle Knutson.
Being raised with a strong work ethic, Bob went to school in Lewiston and then served in the Army. Soon after, Bob met and married Gayle Glasson Knutson. They were happily married for 63 years. Bob worked as a superstar truck driver for his father and Knutson Supply in north Lewiston until moving to Clarkston and finishing up his work and retiring at Guy Bennett Lumber Co.
My dad, Bob, was the most solid, responsible and practical man I knew, he also gave his family his most loyal love and support. Bob and Gayle had three children, Lyle Knutson of Spokane, Patti Johnson of Clarkston, Brenda Steel of Richland and grandson, Rydr Ferguson, also of Richland.
We love you, Dad, and so appreciate your unconditional love and support. You were and always will be a strong, great man.
Bob has been laid to rest in the Normal Hill Cemetery in the Knutson plot. Thank you to Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home for your kind and confident care.