On Saturday, June 5, 2021, Robert Leyde Marsh, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at age 84.
Robert was born June 2, 1937, in Spokane to Alfred Stanley Marsh and Evelyn Ruth Leyde. Bob held many jobs, including but not limited to working at Boyers Furniture; Carnation, where he delivered milk; and the railroad. He also served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1962 as an administrative specialist. He later went on to work at Clearwater Paper, where he eventually retired.
Bob was an active member of the community. He was a Cub Scout leader; a member of the Jaycees, where he enjoyed setting off the fireworks; and either raised, or helped raise, thousands of dollars for countless charities through his Eagles Lodge. Bob was elected Idaho state president of the Eagles from 2002 to 2003.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Gaynell Marsh, and is survived by his four children, Toni, Bobby, Scott and Chris, as well as six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. July 10 at the Eagle Lodge in Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that any donations be made to the National Epilepsy Foundation. There will be a place at the service to drop off any donations.