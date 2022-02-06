Robert Lewis “Bob” Braun, 88, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Nezperce. Bob was born Feb. 28, 1933, in Orofino to Clarence and Dote Braun. He was the oldest of three children. He graduated from Nezperce High School in 1951.
Bob married Louise A. Hueth on Nov. 8, 1952, in Nezperce. They had nine children, whom they raised on the family farm north of Nezperce until moving to town in 1966.
Bob was a lifetime farmer until his retirement. He played guitar and sang in a band on Saturdays for many years at the Royal Room in Cottonwood. He even made a record.
After retirement, Bob and Louise traveled to many places on their bucket list. He enjoyed fishing, flying and air shows, and anytime he heard an airplane he would run to the window just to check it out. He loved spending time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed playing games with family. Everyone knows he enjoyed the Braun birthday bash at the ranch (38 years and counting).
Bob is survived by his daughters, Linda (Bob) Simmons, Alisa (Stan) House and Dorene (Lee) Druffel; sons Mike Braun, Chris Braun and Pat (Rachel) Braun; daughter-in-law Jody (Steve) Braun; and son-in-law Mike (Vicki) Cerutti; 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Janet (Jerry) Currin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Louise; brother Stan and his wife, Bev; and children Steven, Vicki and Donald.
A rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m. and a 12 p.m. funeral service to follow Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Holy Trinity Church, 506 Willow St., Nezperce. Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery with lunch to follow at Holy Trinity Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Nezperce Emergency Medical Services. Condolences to the family can be sent at blackmerfuneralhome.com.