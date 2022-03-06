Robert Leslie “Bob” Royce

Oct. 7, 1942 - Feb. 8, 2022
Robert Leslie Royce, 79, of Boise, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise. Bob was born Oct. 7, 1942, in Beloit, Wis., to Leslie William and Verona Caroline “Clara” Maggle Royce. He grew up outside of Beloit and loved hunting rabbits and deer. He attend Nye Combined School (K-8) and attended Beloit Memorial High School.
Bob was in JROTC, ROTC and the U.S. Army National Guard from 1964-65. Bob received schooling for programming in FORTRAN. He played accordion in a polka band. Bob developed the hunting draw ticket system in the 1970s for Idaho and helped with other Pacific Northwest states in developing theirs. He worked as a programmer in IT for the Idaho State Tax Commission and as a manager in the Information Systems and Data Processing for Idaho Fish and Game. He worked as a Boise State events usher for 36 years. Bob enjoyed coaching his sons in baseball and umpired for West Boise Little League for about 10 years.
Bob was married to his wife, Betty, for 55 years, and they lived on the Boise Bench for 43 years. Bob and Betty were members of the Eagle Christian Church.
Bob is survived by his wife, Betty Jane Weber Royce; sister Charlene Straw of Beloit, Wis.; sons Gabriel Roman Royce of San Diego, Ramon Benjamin Royce of Lewiston, Reuben Karlyle Royce of Boise, Ronald Joshua Royce of Spring Creek, Nev., and Roderick Allen Royce of Elko, Nev.
Memorials may be made in Bob’s name to Boise State University. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 12, at the ExtraMile Arena (formerly Taco Bell Arena) at Lobby 4. Private graveside service will be held at Morris Hill Cemetery. To view a livestream of the service and leave a remembrances for the family, visit Bob’s webpage at AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation of Meridian.