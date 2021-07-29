Robert LeRoy Lindstrom passed away at the age of 77, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his home in Southwick.
Robert was born May 26, 1944, to Nels and Betty (Hill) Lindstrom in Orofino.
He married Debra Czmowski, June 5, 1993. They just celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary.
Robert is survived by his wife, Debra Lindstrom; brothers Charlie (Sharon-deceased), John (Debra), Albert (JoAnn) and Jim (Tracy); sisters Pearl Daughtery and Dorothy Lindstrom; brothers-in-law Mike Czmowski (Diane) and Jeff Czmowski (Natalie); sister-in-law Barbara Osborn (Jim); sons Nels Lee Lindstrom (Juanita) and Josh Czmow-ski; daughter Kelly Lindstrom; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Nels, mother Betty, brother George, and stepdad Ward Frost.
Robert had a variety of jobs. His favorites were farming/ranching and working in the woods.
He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting and camping. His family was everything to him.
There will be a celebration of his life at noon Aug. 22 at Spalding Park. It will be a covered-dish meal.
Donations may be made to the J-K Ambulance fund.