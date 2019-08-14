Robert LeRoy “Bob” Huhta, of Moscow, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center. He was 73.
Bob was born Sept. 24, 1945, at Deadwood, S.D., to Oswald T. and Marion K. (Grandstaff) Huhta. He grew up and attended school at Deadwood until the family moved to Darby, Mont., and then to Wallace, Idaho. He graduated from high school at Wallace.
He joined the Navy in 1963 and was discharged in 1966. Bob was a very proud patriot and veteran. He attended North Idaho Junior College at Coeur d’Alene. He transferred to the University of Idaho and obtained his degree in electrical engineering. While at UI, he met Terry Johnson. They were married June 8, 1964, in Moscow. Bob worked at Ole Johnson Trucking for a time. He and Neil Odenborg collaborated together and owned Communication Electronics doing radio repair work for local law enforcement, maintaining repeater towers.
Bob went to work for Washington State University as an electrical engineer, retiring from there in 2010. He and Terry were “eclipse chasers,” and had viewed seven worldwide, including eclipses in Australia, Hawaii, Mexico, the Caribbean and other places in the United States. He was a scuba diver, enjoying the Caribbean, the Great Barrier Reef and the South Pacific. Bob especially enjoyed “tinkering” in his electrical shop at home. Bob’s favorite musical artist was Bob Dylan, so when you hear “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” think of him.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Terry, at their home; his sister-in-law, Deb (Randall) Meaker, in Montrose, Colo.; and his brother-in-law, Tony (Debi) Johnson, of Viola; sister-in-law Tina (Greg) Zweigle, of Pullman; and his mother-in-law, Marilyn Johnson, of Moscow. He also leaves five brothers and sisters living in various places.
At Bob’s request, he will be cremated and his urn placed at the Moscow Cemetery. A private family celebration will be held later.
The family suggests that memorials be made to a charity of choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.