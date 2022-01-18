Robert Lee Zeller passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Troy.
He was born Nov. 27, 1935, on a ranch in Plummer, Idaho, to Leonard and Lilly Zeller. He attended one and a half years of school in Plummer before moving to Garfield in 1941. Robert attended school there for nine years before moving to Troy in 1952. He worked for local farmers and Latah County Grain Growers. In 1957, Robert went to work for Northern Pacific Railroad, retiring from Burlington Northern/Santa Fe Railroad in 1997.
Robert served in the U.S. Army from 1958-60.
Robert married Lauretta Spencer on Nov. 5, 1966. They had two children, Dawn and Aaron.
He enjoyed many hobbies including hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking and gardening.
Robert is survived by his children, Dawn (Dave) Gludt and Aaron Zeller, along with one grandchild, Cody Gludt.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lauretta, his parents, four brothers and three sisters.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow.