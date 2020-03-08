Robert Lee Wiltse Sr., of Clarkston, passed away peacefully with his loving wife, Nancy, by his side Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Moscow, at the age of 85, after battling dementia in recent years.
Bob was born Sept. 12, 1934, in Kettle Falls, Wash., to Charles William Wiltse and Matilda “Tillie” Mae (Rutzer) Wiltse. Soon after Bob was born, the family moved to Hunters, Wash., where Bob grew up and attended Columbia High School.
After attending high school, Bob moved to Everett, Wash., where he participated in amateur boxing. After his initial participation in amateur boxing, Bob enlisted in the Naval Reserve and served one year active duty on the USS Wasp. He was honorably discharged in September 1957.
Bob went on to marry and was the proud father of six children: Donald Wiltse (1957), Robert Lee Wiltse Jr. (1958), Sherri (Wiltse) Collings (1959), Terri Lee (Wiltse) Van Auken (1959), Samuel Benjamin Wiltse (1963) and Michelle Renee Wiltse (1971).
After Bob and Madelane (Hatch) began their family, Bob became a taxi driver in New York City to help support his family while starting a professional career in boxing that lasted six years, including fighting at Madison Square Garden in New York. He graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y. Later, he became the head chef of Washington State University until he retired in May 1997.
Bob met and married the love of his life, Nancy (Taylor) Wiltse, in 1997, where they made their home in Pullman. His union with Nancy blessed him with three more beautiful children to love: Brian Young (1975), Jill (Young) McCarl (1976) and Michelle (Young) Villa (1980), and he treated them like his own.
After retiring, Bob enjoyed caring for his grandchildren, as well as the children of friends and family. Bob also enjoyed woodworking and building a variety of things. He also enjoyed pinochle, cribbage and watching sports. Bob was an avid runner and walked up until the last month of his life.
In 2014, Bob was surprised for his birthday by his children with a big celebration to honor his life and successes of his 80 years.
In 1999, Bob and Nancy had a wonderful time traveling across 50 states and so were inspired in 2011, after Nancy’s retirement, to travel full time and rested much of the time in the Arizona sunshine in their home on wheels. In 2015, they made the decision to settle in Clarkston, where they lived until shortly before his passing.
Bob will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, “Chef” and so much more. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy, of 24 years at their home in Clarkston; as well as his children, Robert (Dessy) Wiltse, Sherri (John) Collings, Terri VanAuken, Sam (Mary) Wiltse, Michelle Wiltse, Brian (Kristi) Young, Jill (Lou) McCarl and Michelle Villa; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; three half-brothers, Lynn Wiltse, Wayne Wiltse and Everett Wiltse; as well as many other family and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his son, Donald; as well as his mother, father, brother and sister.
Services for Bob will be held at noon March 14 at the Asotin City Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Quality Inn in Clarkston until 3 p.m. If you wish to donate in remembrance of Bob, the family requests that donations may be made to Alzheimer’s/dementia research.