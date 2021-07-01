Robert Lee Reese, 82, of Lewiston, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his home because of natural causes.
He was born March 18, 1939, in Lewiston to Lee Edward Reese and Elsie Ethel Petit Reese Koker. Robert attended school through the ninth grade at Lewiston High School. He then obtained his GED while in the U.S. Navy. He served in the U.S. Navy from March 13, 1957, to Feb. 18, 1960, aboard the USS Hancock aircraft carrier as a munitions elevator operator and was airman third class.
Robert was a livelong resident of Lewiston. He worked in construction, was a lounge manager, was in retail sales and worked as a wholesale meat cutter for 16 years.
He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Elks Lodge. Robert enjoyed camping, fly fishing, boating and was a member of local bowling leagues. He enjoyed dancing and socializing with friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Terri Lee Legg, of Emmett; son Darren Nicholas Byers, of Lewiston; granddaughters Cassie Putnam, of Eugene, Ore., Jasmine Watson, of Pocatello, and Kaleigh Graves, of Lewiston; and nine great-grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Petit-Koker; sister Beulah Cooney, brother Kelly Reese, nephew Steven Reese and father Lee Edward Reese.
A graveside service is to be determined by family.