Robert L. Mini, best known as “Uncle Bob” to all in Napa Valley, Calif., passed away peacefully Sunday, May 15, 2022. Robert was born in San Francisco on Oct. 22, 1921, to Martin L. Mini and Rita W. Mini.
Robert grew up in Benicia, Calif., attending Saint Vincent’s High School and St. Mary’s College. In 1943, he joined the United States Navy and proudly served our country. During World War II, he received many awards including The Navy Cross. When he retired from active duty, he joined the naval reserves and worked as an electrician for Crockett Electric. Robert retired from the naval reserves in 1970 and retired from the IBEW in the late 1980s.
In the early 1990s, Robert bought a place in Lewiston with his wife, Patricia Mini, to spend time with her family there. After Patricia passed away in 1997, Robert would spend 50% of his time in Idaho and 50% of his time in Napa with his family in Capell Valley, Calif.
Robert was very active in his Catholic faith from Saint Dominic’s in Benicia, to Saint Stan’s and All Saints in Lewiston, to St. Apollinaris in Napa, Calif.
Uncle Bob leaves behind beloved family members in Capell Valley and lots of family and friends all over the states.
A rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church, 3700 Lassen St., Napa. Inurnment will be at St. Dominic Cemetery, 585 Hillcrest Ave., Benicia.
Arrangements are under the care of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel of Benicia. Please visit Robert’s online tribute at passalacquafuneralchapel.com.