Robert L. Lewis

Funeral services for Robert L. Lewis, age 86, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Garfield Christian Fellowship Church in Garfield. Pastors Dean Walker and Martin Matson will officiate at the service. Burial will be at the Garfield Cemetery. Mr. Lewis died Dec. 14, 2022, at LaDow Court in Garfield.

Robert was born July 21, 1936, at Steptoe, Wash., to Robert Lee and Wanda Mae Lewis. He attended schools in Steptoe. Robert joined the cement finisher’s union when he was 18 years old.