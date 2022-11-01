Robert Keith “Bob” Akers, of Spokane, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. He was 91.
He was born at home in Lewiston, to Nellie (Luppinacci) Akers and Floyd Akers. He loved to tell the story that he was a low birth weight baby. They put him in a shoebox and placed him on the open oven door. Years later, he said that he asked his father what would have happened if the oven door would have closed and his father with a wry smile said, “I guess you wouldn’t be here.” Sarcasm is an inherent trait in our family.
As a child in the ’30s, the family moved a lot looking for work. He said one year he was enrolled in five different grade schools. The family finally settled in LaGrande, Ore., where he completed his schooling and graduated in 1949. After graduation, with $7 in his pocket, he hitchhiked to Lewiston. He lived with his maternal grandmother, of whom he had many fond memories. He went to what is now Lewis-Clark State College and worked at Potlatch Forests, Inc.
While he was visiting his Uncle Joe and Aunt Pearl in Clarkston, he met the girl who lived across the street, EvaMae Rolph. They were married shy of 65 years, until her passing in 2016 and he missed her every day. From this union, there are three children, Debra Golder (Rick), of Clarkston, Bradford, of Spokane, and Tyran, of Nine Mile Falls. Dad said the happiest days of his life was when we were youngsters and lived on Ninth Street. He was always very involved in our lives and he coached his son’s Little League baseball teams.
Dad taught himself how to play the guitar, however he never learned to read music, but he could pick anything up by ear. He supported his family for a while by playing in a band.
He worked at Osterman Diesel in Lewiston for several years and he then worked for Modern Machinery. In 1970, he moved the family to Spokane, where he transferred to Modern Machinery. A few years later, he became the general manager. He later started his own company, Trentco.
He is survived by his children; his grandchildren, Tonya Hauser (Brad), of Lewiston, D. Keith Johnson (Stephanie), of Clarkston, Blaine Akers (Megan), of Mountain Home, Idaho, and Brandon Akers, of Spokane; his great-grandchildren, Alyssa Johnson, of Seattle, Evyn Hauser, of Lewiston, Ashton Akers, of Spokane, Kurtis Akers, of Mountain Home, and his faithful companion, Scrappy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva, his parents, his brother Jack Akers, sister Betty Hughes Ramsey and infant great-grandson Tyler Johnson.
Memorials in his honor may be made to your local charitable animal rescue.