Robert Keith ‘Bob’ Akers

Robert Keith “Bob” Akers, of Spokane, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. He was 91.

He was born at home in Lewiston, to Nellie (Luppinacci) Akers and Floyd Akers. He loved to tell the story that he was a low birth weight baby. They put him in a shoebox and placed him on the open oven door. Years later, he said that he asked his father what would have happened if the oven door would have closed and his father with a wry smile said, “I guess you wouldn’t be here.” Sarcasm is an inherent trait in our family.