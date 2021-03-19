Robert Joseph Evans, 86, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
Bob was born to Albert Canada and Mary Ruth Evans on May 25, 1934, in Boise. Later, in 1941, the Evans family moved to Coeur d’Alene. In 1964, Bob moved his wife and children to Lewiston, where Bob worked as a mechanic at Bob Pennick Chrysler until the early ’70s. He then went to work for Forest Auto Parts in the mid-’70s.
Bob loved baseball and coached his sons and rarely missed a baseball game at Lewis-Clark State College. But Bob’s greatest love was with the Lord and his church, Assembly of God, where he sang in the singing Christmas tree and later sang with the King’s Heirs for 41 years. Bob enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and cars.
Bob is survived by his wife, Vicky Evans; his sisters, Margie Bald, Charlotte Smith and Judy Cobb; his brothers, Richard Evans and Ronald Evans; his children by a previous marriage, Aaron Wade Evans, Angela L. Trevino, Tammie B. Evans Vye-Parminter and Alan C. Evans; and from his current marriage of more than 40 years with Vicky, their son James Robert Evans and legally adopted daughter Sandra Evans; 16 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Bob’s family and friends miss him very much but are happy that he is with the Savior he loves so much. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. March 20 at Blessed Hope Assembly of God in the Lewiston Orchards.