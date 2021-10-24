Robert Gregory Curry, 78, passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. He was born Dec. 25, 1942, to Sam and Eva Curry at the family farm in Melrose, Idaho.
After graduating from Reubens High School in 1961, he enlisted in the U.S. Army.
He married and had three children, Dave, Brian and Kellie.
Dad worked for several excavating contractors until he started RG Curry Construction in 1978. He enjoyed the people he worked with, and many remained his friends long after his retirement. He was a master equipment operator and scaled just about every hillside of the valley on his backhoe. After more than 40 years of loving his career, he hung up his hard hat and passed the torch to his three children.
Dad was an adventurer and enjoyed time spent in the outdoors, whether it was fishing, hiking, 4-wheeling, camping or hunting. He was very proud of his trophy elk and deer and he enjoyed spending time teaching his sons to hunt.
Dad owned many fast cars throughout his life, most of which did not outlast his shenanigans. He was mischievous, fun and quick-witted, and if you saw a glint in his eye and a crooked smile, you knew something clever was about to be shared, likely at your expense.
He is survived by his brother, Larry (Ann) of Kingston, Idaho; sons Dave (Jenifer) of Kendrick and Brian (Jennifer) of Lewiston; daughter Kellie (Bryon) of Juliaetta; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephew and cousins.
The family would like to thank all of Dad’s friends and neighbors, the J-K Ambulance EMTs, Dr. Decker at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and the staff at Advanced Health Care and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the J-K Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 182, Kendrick, ID 83537.
Per Dad’s request, there will be no funeral services, but we would like you to raise a toast in honor of a life well lived. A private family gathering will take place at a later date.