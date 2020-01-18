Robert Gleason passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
He was born April 17, 1931, in Lewiston, to Otis LeRoy Gleason and Nathalie Elizabeth Smith Gleason. He attended St. Stanislaus Catholic grade school and graduated in 1949 from Lewiston High School. He played football and tennis all four years there. In 1949, he and the tennis team won doubles and team championships at the state tournament.
Bob joined the U.S. Navy in 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1956. He graduated from the University of Idaho in 1959 with a degree in business, and was employed by Commercial Builders for 24 years and Waterman’s Floor Covering for seven years.
He married the love of his life, Wanda Lee Granlund, on March 3, 1962, in Stevenson, Wash. Bob enjoyed bowling, hunting and fishing. He and Wanda resided in Moscow, Viola and Deary at the time of his death.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Roy Gleason; sisters Alice Ballantyne, Gladys Sargent and Nathalie Pleau; and his daughter, Sheryl Hordemann. He is survived by his wife, Wanda; children Anita (Ron) Stearns, of Lewiston, Wayne Gleason, of Moscow, and Dale (Nancy) Gleason, of Clarkston; sister Carol Farmer, of Davis, Calif.; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life with take place in the spring. The family requests donations made to the Deary Volunteer Ambulance.