Robert Glaspie

Robert “Barber Bob” Glaspie, 91, pulled away from the dock for the last time Saturday, March 26, 2022.
He was born July 2, 1930, in Troup, Texas. A Korean War Veteran, Bob drove a tank and served as the military guard before receiving an honorable discharge and marrying Salina Gayle Holly Goodman in 1952. They later divorced and he married Mary Niles in 1975, who preceded him in death.
He lived a full life, working as a barber for more than 40 years, operated the Central Ferry Store, and worked for farmers in Garfield County. After retirement, he spent every summer sports reward fishing on the Snake River at Boyer Park with his best buddy Hank Rardin, and made many great friends at the park.
He is survived by three daughters, Cathy Senkoff, of Hobart, Okla., Vickie (Al) Damron, of Pomeroy, Jayne Scheckla, of Colton, Ore.; and four stepchildren, Dusty (Liz) Niles, of Pollock Pines, Calif., Cheryl (Jim) Trewin, of Bend, Ore., Terri (Don) LeFors, of Nine Mile Falls, Wash., and Robert (Kris) Niles, of Spokane; 14 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren. He was well-loved and will be missed greatly.
Memorials can be sent to the Garfield County Ambulance Fund, PO Box 69, Pomeroy WA 99347. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.