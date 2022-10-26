Robert G. Zimmerman

Robert “Bob, Zim, Mr. Z, Coach Z” Zimmerman, 73, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in his beloved town of Riggins.
Robert leaves behind his daughter, Stephanie; four grandkids, Tristauna, Joy, Chloe and Eric and his brother, David. He was preceded in death by his father, Wesley; mother, Doris; sister, Cherie; and son, Joseph. Bob was also married for 44 years, 10 of which were beside Karla with whom he created many happy memories of travel and life before hightailing it back to his greatly missed Idaho. The lion’s share of Bob’s years was beside Rexann, with whom he raised two kids, formed many happy memories and even created a cease-fire, bordering on near friendship, in the last years of his life.
If you crossed paths with Bob, it was most likely because of one of his many roles in life. Perhaps you were a fellow frat brother from Tau Kappa Epsilon, sharing in the memories he only dared to mumble about before abruptly stopping, his face red with laughter and lips silenced in a smirk. It’s possible you worked beside him in the forest service, building Heaven’s Gate Lookout. Maybe you were Bob’s student during his 40-plus years teaching English and history at Salmon River High, inspired by his eye-witness account of Bigfoot. You may have even been a young schoolgirl who found his fresh-from college arse impressive enough to describe it decades later as “sweet” to his mortified daughter. It’s entirely possible he was once your coach, since he took turns in football, basketball and track. He mercilessly drove countless adolescents to run “the hill,” especially the few who pranked him with an outhouse in his front yard and he weirdly sounded proud of you guys when he told that one. You may even be one of the many, many refs who issued Bob a technical foul for his verbal abuse of you. There’s a substantial chance you may be one of the locals who ranted about how he “ruined” Riggins by having sidewalks placed during one of his 12 years as mayor. More recently, you may be one of his buddies he met at the “office” for a beer and always talked about with a toothy grin. Regardless of how you knew Bob, he will be mightily missed.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Salmon River Community Church, 1102 Main St. in Riggins.
If you would like, a memorial fund has been set up at the Pine Tree Credit Union, 603 North Main St., Riggins, or P.O. Box 336, Riggins, ID 83549, (208) 628-3100; and flowers may be sent to the Riggins Tackle Shop, 112 North Main St., Riggins, ID 83549.