Robert G. Zimmerman

Robert “Bob, Zim, Mr. Z, Coach Z” Zimmerman, 73, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in his beloved town of Riggins.

Robert leaves behind his daughter, Stephanie; four grandkids, Tristauna, Joy, Chloe and Eric and his brother, David. He was preceded in death by his father, Wesley; mother, Doris; sister, Cherie; and son, Joseph. Bob was also married for 44 years, 10 of which were beside Karla with whom he created many happy memories of travel and life before hightailing it back to his greatly missed Idaho. The lion’s share of Bob’s years was beside Rexann, with whom he raised two kids, formed many happy memories and even created a cease-fire, bordering on near friendship, in the last years of his life.