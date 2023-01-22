Robert G. “Bob” Peterson, Jr. passed away suddenly Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, with his loving wife and two daughters by his side.
Dad was born April, 6, 1957, in Lewiston to Robert and Mary Peterson. He was one of six siblings.
Dad attended Our Lady of Lourdes, where he discovered his passion for basketball and continued throughout his junior and high school years. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1975.
Dad started working for Omark/CCI Speer as a copperplater in 1977. He continued his career as a supervisor before retiring in 2022 after 45 years.
Dad met Sherry Wilkinson and they married in 1982. They soon started their family in Clarkston, and had two daughters: Shannon and Amy.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed golfing, skiing, fishing, four-wheeling, camping and the Dallas Cowboys. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the family cabin in Bovill.
Dad was a man of very few words, but everyone who knew him, knew how much he loved his wife, girls, grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews. Dad loved deeply and made sure his family was taken care of. He would never let any of us go without.
One of the proudest moments in his life was when his two grandchildren were born. Dad loved his grandchildren deeply. Anna and Lucas will always be loved by their “Close Papa.”
Dad had many lifelong friends with whom he made many memories. He would always talk about the wild adventures he had with each and every one of you. Each one of you knows what an impact you had on his life, and we thank you.
Dad was preceded in death by his grandparents Helen and George Peterson and Edward and Rose Brown. He was also preceded by his parents Robert and Mary Peterson, one brother-in-law and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his wife Sherry Peterson; his daughters Shannon Berry, and Amy (Luke) Moore; his grandchildren Anna and Lucas Moore; five siblings, Shirley Peterson (Gordon Crock), Rose Glynn, Jane (Jeff) Johnson, Jim (Cheryl) Peterson and Wendy (Scott) Norris; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Our family would like to thank the emergency room and ICU staff at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for their efforts to save his life.
The service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A reception will follow.