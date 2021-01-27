Robert Joseph Fusco Sr., 70, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at his Lewiston home because of cancer.
He was born Nov. 16, 1950, in the Bronx, N.Y., to Roberto Fusco and Freida Marie Zeher. Bob attended school through the 12th grade and served in the U.S. Navy for four years from Dec. 29, 1969, to Dec. 28, 1975. He served on the USS Enterprise as a communication technician seaman (CTRSN) rank. Bob married Deborah JoAnn Beckwith on Feb. 5, 1977, in Reno, Nev.
Bob was an amazing husband and father, who touched many lives over the years. He enjoyed time with family, and his hobbies included fishing, hunting and woodworking.
He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Fusco; daughter Brandy (Fusco) Coghill; sons Robert Fusco Jr. and Michael Fusco (Valerie); and grandchildren Bailey, Angelina, Caleb, Gianni, Luca, Ayla and Danika Fusco, Blake Coghill, Haylee Martin, Tallula and Marlo Kampster, Tyler and Abigail Perrow. He is also survived by siblings Maryellen Gustofson, Lisa (Gaylord) Rodeman and Louis Fusco.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Roberto Fusco; mother Freida Fusco; and brother Michael Fusco.
A service will be held at a later date to be determined. Sign the online guestbook at www.mtviewfuneralhome.com.