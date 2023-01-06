Robert Fredrick Roskam

Robert “Bob” F. Roskam, aka “River Rat,” 80, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully, with his wife and three daughters by his side.
Bob was born March 17, 1942, in Spokane, the oldest of four children born to Adam and Betty Roskam. Bob was raised on a dairy farm in Valley, Wash., where a road was named after his family (Roskam Road), and where he spent a lot of time working on the farm. He graduated high school in 1960 from Valley High School. After graduating, he served two years in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. After the military, he moved to Deary, where he met his wife Myrna Roskam (Carman), and was married five months later, Dec. 11, 1964. They later raised three daughters, Lorie, Holly and Tina. He then worked various jobs before starting his career as a logging truck driver, where he really enjoyed the camaraderie from his fellow truck drivers. They later moved to Lenore and then finally settled in Lewiston after retiring.
Bob was very witty and loved to joke. He never knew a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He enjoyed the outdoors, boating, fishing and camping on Dworshak Reservoir. Bob loved gadgets, any type of gadgets. He also enjoyed going back home to visit his sister Patty, helping on her hobby farm. One of his favorite hobbies was playing cards with the Rosauers gang. Bob had many special friends but some of his favorites were Charles Enger, Art Flodin, Wayne Main, Ronnie Halseth and Rod Beck, and several others not mentioned.
Above all, he loved spending time with family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his wife, Myrna, of 58 years; daughters, Lorie Eggers (Derrick), Holly Botts and Tina Brower; sister, Patty Roskam (Mike); grandchildren, Kelsie Eggers Spooner (Dustin), Brandon Eggers (Kaley Jo), Nickolas Botts, Jessica Wallace, Cody Brower, (Kimberly), Christopher Brower (Myrissa) and Kendra Brower; and great-grandchildren, Sagan Spooner, Salem Spooner, Jaxon Brower, Norman Brower and Ruby Brower.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Betty Roskam, brother William “Billy” Roskam, sister Vicky Roskam, mother-in-law RuthAnn Harmon, son-in-law Norman Dwight Brower and nephew Kevin Pearson.
There will be a service held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Faith Bible Church, 514 Warner Ave., Lewiston. A covered-dish luncheon will immediately follow.