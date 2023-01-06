Robert Fredrick Roskam

Robert “Bob” F. Roskam, aka “River Rat,” 80, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully, with his wife and three daughters by his side.

Bob was born March 17, 1942, in Spokane, the oldest of four children born to Adam and Betty Roskam. Bob was raised on a dairy farm in Valley, Wash., where a road was named after his family (Roskam Road), and where he spent a lot of time working on the farm. He graduated high school in 1960 from Valley High School. After graduating, he served two years in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. After the military, he moved to Deary, where he met his wife Myrna Roskam (Carman), and was married five months later, Dec. 11, 1964. They later raised three daughters, Lorie, Holly and Tina. He then worked various jobs before starting his career as a logging truck driver, where he really enjoyed the camaraderie from his fellow truck drivers. They later moved to Lenore and then finally settled in Lewiston after retiring.