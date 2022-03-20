Robert Francis Denevan lived to the age of 99. Bob passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston, Idaho from the infirmaries of age.
Bob was born Oct. 21, 1922, in Bovill to Merle F. and Lucille Ridell Denevan. Bob attended all 12 years of school in Bovill and graduated in 1940. At the age of 16, Bob started his logging career with the Lewis Lumber Co. followed by Homer Deary Logging, Richard Johnson Logging, Ohio Match Logging, Diamond Match Co., J.E. Hall Logging and Potlatch Forests Incorporated (PFI).
Bob joined the U.S. Navy in 1942 and served on the USS Marsh, a destroyer escort, in the Mediterranean Sea, Northern Pacific, South Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. He was discharged in December of 1946 with the rank of Chief Machinist Mate.
Bob returned from duty to marry Shirley A O’Keefe of Bovill on Dec. 1, 1947, in Coeur d’Alene. They made their first home in Bovill. In 1948, Bob and Shirley bought their first IGA grocery store in Deary. In 1954, the couple moved to Lewiston and bought another IGA grocery store on Main Street.
In 1956, Bob returned to work for PFI at their pulp and paper division in Lewiston. He started in the powerhouse because of his engine room experience with the Navy. He later moved to the machine shop as a machinist, also thanks to his Navy training; he retired from PFI in 1985.
Bob was a passionate Union member and life-long Democrat. He was the Union President for the Pulp and Paper Makers, Union Local 712 for 12 years. He was instrumental in negotiating some of the great benefits for the workers that many still enjoy today. He also served for many years on the board for Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District (LOID).
Bob was very active throughout his whole life. He really loved hunting and fishing. He loved snow skiing in McCall and water skiing at Priest Lake with family and friends every chance he got. He also owned every RV known to man. You name it, he owned it. Bob and Shirley also loved sailing on their 23 foot Aquarius. Bob laughed about how Shirley got a quick lesson in sailing when the wind changed suddenly on one of their outings and Bob got knocked off the boat by the mast, leaving Shirley to sail on down the river by herself. Luckily she was helped out by other nautical friends on the water and crisis was averted.
Bob was not without adventure and travel when it came to cross-country motorcycle rides on his Gold Wing. He and Shirley frequently attended the Polka Festival in Kimberley, British Columbia, with sister-in-law June and husband Harley Rouleau. Bob’s greatest passion was steam engine locomotives since he was a little kid, and that followed him all the way to his peaceful slumber.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Merle and Lucille Denevan, sister Helen Burrus and brother John “Jack” Denevan.
Bob is survived by his wife of 74 years, Shirley; son Francis and wife Laura all of Lewiston; and countless nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. April 8, at Malcolm’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home 1711 18th St., Lewiston, with a gathering to follow at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.