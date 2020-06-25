Robert “Mac” McDonald, 73, of Clarkston, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, in Lewiston.
Pikeminnow anglers up and down the Columbia and Snake rivers revere Mac as a bounty hunter for the predatory fish, and he met his soul mate, Linda Moore, while working to protect juvenile salmon and steelhead with the Pacific States Marine Fishery Commission.
Mac is a U.S. Air Force veteran, and during his career as a KC-135 navigator and boom operator, he was known by the handle “chrome turtle.” He guided countless pilots to safely refuel while in flight in Vietnam, and loved sharing stories about adventures and friends he met while flying around the world.
He was the first member of his family to earn a college degree, and he joined the Air Force after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Superior. After retiring, he pursued his joy of cooking and earned degrees in hospitality and culinary arts.
He was born March 18, 1947, in Chippewa Falls, Wis., to Bernice (Yeager) and Eugene McDonald, and always looked forward to summer vacations at his family’s Park Motel in Tomah, Wis., and class reunions at Cadott High School.
Mac is survived by Linda; brother Patrick Kucera, of LaCrosse, Wis.; daughter Vicki (Frank) Kastory and grandsons Clark and Carter, of Chicago; son U.S. Army Col. Timothy (Amanda) McDonald and grandchildren Logan and Madison, of Huntsville, Ala.; and stepchildren Melissa Cox, Michelle (Francisco) Oquendo and Bobby Cox, of Spokane.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bernice Catherine Kucera, in 2007; stepfather Edward Kucera in 2003; brother David McDonald in 1967; stepfather Donald Benish in 1957; and he lost his father, Eugene Wilfred McDonald, in 1951, to polio.
A celebration of life and flag ceremony are scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday at Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston. The family welcomes you to share your stories and photographs online at merchantmemorialgroup.com/book-of-memories/4248297/McDonald-Robert/index.php.