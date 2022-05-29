Robert Elmer “Bob” Hazelbaker, 86, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Valley Medical Hospital in Spokane Valley. He was being treated for age-related complications after successfully being treated for cancer over several months.
Bob was born Feb. 21, 1936, to Elmer (Dutch) and Flora (McEvers) Hazelbaker at the home ranch north of Grangeville. He walked and rode horseback to school in Harpster and Kooskia while the family lived along Wall Creek. They moved back to Grangeville, and he completed high school there. He attended the University of Idaho, graduating with a degree in music. He became an accomplished piano player from a musical family.
After college, Bob joined the United States Army and later served in the Army Reserve, being discharged in July 1965. While in the service, he sang in an Army chorus entertaining officers and troops as well.
Bob started his long career with American Airlines, Inc., in Detroit. Moving up in the Tickets by Mail division, he then supervised crews in Cincinnati and Fort Worth, Texas, where he retired after 33 years of service.
After his retirement, Bob fished along the coast and hunted the steep hills of southern Oregon with family for many years. During that time, his aunt, Maryjora Martin, lost her husband, and so he moved to Spokane Valley to become her primary caregiver.
Bob was active with the Eagles Club and Good Samaritan Society in Spokane Valley. He was well-known for his positive outlook, prowess at pool, pinochle, dancing and his well-rounded repertoire of piano music.
Bob is survived by one half brother, Burt Hazelbakerin, of Lewiston; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; three half sisters, Ruth Mattson, Mildred Bormuth and Norma Pierson; two half brothers, Lewis Sotin and Jack Sotin; and aunt, Maryjora.
At Bob’s request, cremation has taken place. A memorial celebration will be held at the Spokane Valley Eagles Club on June 12, 2022.