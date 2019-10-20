Dr. Robert “Bob” Bryant passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston.
He was born July 28, 1929, in Des Moines, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his wife of 19 years, Bernadine Freeman Bryant, and stepson Doug Freeman. He is survived by stepson Steve Freeman (Wendy); daughter-in-law Linda Freeman (Doug); grandchildren Jacque (Brian), Jeff and Jon (Tricia); and five great-grandchildren.
Bob was a local veterinarian. He enjoyed traveling to Washington state to visit his kids and grandchildren and was very active in Orchards Community Church and various community organizations. He enjoyed local sporting events and was a huge supporter of Warrior athletics. He loved spending time in the summer with his grandchildren, taking them camping, fishing and on trips to Silverwood. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
There will be no service.