Robert David Crumpacker, 74, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at his home in Lewiston. Bob was born Jan. 8, 1945, to David and Jessie (Ruchert) Crumpacker, in Walla Walla.
He attended schools in Pomeroy and graduated in 1964. He attended Lewis-Clark Normal School for two years, and finished his education at Eastern Washington University with a degree in psychology.
He married Gloria Haines, and they moved to California in 1970. They later divorced.
Bob loved to travel, going to Europe, Vietnam, Belize, North Africa, India and Mexico. Bob didn’t know a stranger and developed many friendships over the years.
Bob owned and operated a swim school in San Jose, Calif., for 10 years. He then went to work for Wells Fargo Bank in Fremont, Calif., as an appraiser. He started work at Schapel Industries as an escrow agent in 1988. He retired in 2007 and moved to Lewiston, where he resided until his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew John David Wildman; and brother-in-law Gordon Wildman. He is survived by his partner of 36 years, Steven Sanchez; sister Carol Wildman, of Pomeroy; niece Gretchen Wildman-Nelson, of Port Orchard, Wash.; and two great nephews, Mitchell Nelson and John David Nelson.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.