Robert “Bob” Cleveland passed away at the age of 77 on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Hospice of North Idaho in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, from progressive heart and lung disease.
Bob was born in Benson, Ariz., but spent the vast majority of his life in Kooskia.
Bob joined the U.S. National Guard and then the Army, which led him to service in Vietnam.
After forestry school at North Idaho College, Bob returned to Kooskia to work for the U.S. Forest Service. He loved his career as a timber sales administrator because it allowed him to tromp around the Idaho wilderness. He also spent many summers fighting wildfires around the United States.
As much as Bob loved his job, he always remarked that, “a bad day fishing is better than a good day at work.” Bob’s happiest hours were spent with a line in the Clearwater River, sipping peppermint schnapps and sharing stories with his fishing buddies. Bob taught so many how to bait a hook through the years. If someone was down on their luck, Bob would happily hand over his pole with a “fish on” to let them experience the thrill of reeling in a big one. He wanted everyone to love fishing as much as he did. In nearly all of my baby and childhood photos, I’m posed next to a steelhead, obviously to document the impressive size of the fish.
Bob also spent more than 15 years as a volunteer emergency medical technician for the Kooskia ambulance crew. With no medical services in town, it wasn’t unusual for local residents to show up on Bob’s front porch with a variety of medical grievances. His colleagues will tell you that he is responsible for saving several lives in the Clearwater Valley, and he had fantastic stories to prove it.
One of the things that we will miss most about Bob is his cooking. Bob loved to feed people, and he worked as a cook in Vietnam as well as on many wildfire crews. Bob also enjoyed managing the kitchen for local fundraisers or charity events and he always made enough food for about 500 people (even if it was a small family gathering).
Bob dearly loved his family and is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Karol Cleveland of Post Falls, Idaho; son James (Tosha) of Hauser, Idaho; daughter Rebecca (Brock) of Tucson, Ariz.; and grandchildren Kyle of Coeur d’ Alene, Brady of Tucson and Makena of Hauser. Bob is also survived by one remaining half sibling, Joy of Spokane, and nephew Charlie of Boise.
A small family celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the fact that most of Bob’s friends and siblings Mary, Rose, Jack and Tom beat him to the pearly gates.