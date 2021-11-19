Robert Charles Jensen, 72, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in his home.
Robert was born March 14, 1949, in Ellensberg, Wash., to Frank and Maxine Jensen. He and his family later moved to Bovill, where he was raised along with his sisters. Robert graduated from Deary High School in 1967 and then began peeling poles for Joslyn Poles in Bovill. He later began his career as a mail carrier for the Elk River Run.
Robert is survived by his sisters Kathy (Ted) Pederson and Lana (Vern) Weber.
