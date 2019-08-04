Robert “Buck” Dean Granlund, 91, of Lewiston, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Life Care Center, in Lewiston.
He was born to Axel Granlund and Marvel L. Schroeder on Aug. 30, 1927, in Potlatch. Buck graduated from Deary High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946. On April 15, 1961, he married Sarah Granlund. They were married 58 years.
For the majority of his life, Buck worked at Washington Water Power Co. (now Avista).
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Elks, Moose, Shriners and the Congregational Presbyterian Church in Lewiston. Buck liked drawing, painting and wood carving.
He is survived by daughters Julie Shortt, of Colorado, and Laura Beatty, of Seattle; grandsons Jeff Beatty and Ryan Beatty, both of Seattle; grandaughter Kristen Matulovich, of Seattle; wife Sarah Granlund, of Lewiston; stepdaughter Barbara Felton, of Lewiston; stepsons Wayne King, of Spokane, Bill King, of Clarkston, and Larry King, of Potlatch; 18 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Buck was preceded in death by his father, Axel Granlund; mother Marvel Granlund; brother William Granlund; sister Enid Curtis; and stepson Dean King.
A memorial will be at 3 p.m. Aug. 10 at Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston. The Rev. Steve Wilbraham will be the officiant.