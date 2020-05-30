Robert “Bob” William Wilcox, 44, of Nezperce and formerly of Kamiah, lost his battle with cancer peacefully at home surrounded by his family, Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Bob was the son of Don Wilcox and Bruce Ann Gordy. He attended Whitedeer High School in Texas. After graduation, Bob entered college at the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service, where he studied to become a funeral director. His job then took him to Scottsdale, Ariz., where he met the love of his life, Amy. They were married and moved to Kamiah, where they raised their five amazing children, Zoe, Maizy, Zane, Helen Kate and Miller.
Bob took pride in the funeral business that he owned and operated, striving to serve each family to the best of his ability. He smiled often and loved people well. He was a beautiful example of loving your neighbor and gave priority to others’ needs, whether they were a friend or community member. He enjoyed being outdoors and could be found hunting, camping, UTV riding and mountain biking anytime he could squeeze it into his schedule. He will be remembered for loving and accepting people just as they were. Bob was a friend to everyone he met, but his first priority was always his family. He loved them deeply and was very proud of each of them. He recently stated that, “If everyone knew how much they were loved, life would be so much better!”
Bob is survived by his wife, Amy; children Zoe, Maizy, Zane, Helen Kate and Miller; father Don and mother Bruce Ann; sister Kerrie; and many extended family.
There will be a viewing from 3-7 p.m. Sunday at Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at The Life Center in Kamiah, with burial to follow at Kamiah Cemetery. For those unable to attend, Bob’s celebration of life will be livestreamed on Trenary Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Arrangements are under the care of Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia and Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville.