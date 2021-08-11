Robert “Bob” Teigen, 52, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
He was born Sept. 13, 1968, to Leroy and Betty Teigen, in Moscow. He grew up in Genesee with his eight siblings, Roger (Nicole) Teigen, Rodney Teigen, Ronald (Kelly) Teigen, Leanne (Joe) Podrabsky, Debbie Stricker, Terri Bledsoe, Doreen (Gary) Longfellow and Vickie (Kevin) Mitchell. Bob went to school in Genesee K-12 and participated in all sports, his favorites being basketball and baseball, until he graduated in 1986. After high school, Bob started working at Genesee Union Warehouse, now known as PNW, and he celebrated his 33rd year with the company in February.
In 1987, Bob was leaned over working on his beloved 1970 Barracuda when he met the love of his life LeeAnn Dodson. They later married Nov. 5, 1988. The newlyweds spent their time together shooting darts, playing softball and spending time with friends and family. In 2002, they welcomed their beautiful baby girl into the world, Emily Kate Teigen. Emily was everything Bob ever wanted, his pride and joy and one of his best friends.
Bob was a die-hard sports fan. If the Seahawks, Mariners, Cougs or Zags were playing, you better believe he was sitting in his recliner yelling at the TV. Some may even argue that he made a better cheerleader than the Sea Gals, or a better coach than Pete Carroll. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his girls (even if that meant tagging along on shopping trips), attending local Lewis-Clark State College sporting events and supporting his daughter, nieces and nephews in their extracurriculars. He also enjoyed vacationing with his family (Disneyland, Oregon Coast and cruising were his favorites).
Bob was known for being a smart ass but had the biggest heart. We will miss him dearly.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Betty Teigen; siblings Rodney, Debbie and Doreen; and nephew Jonny Dufvenberg.
There will be a celebration of life at 3 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 18 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Food will be provided and sports attire encouraged.