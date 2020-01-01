Bob Stewart, 80, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital.
Uncle Bob was born Oct. 27, 1939, to James and Eliza Stewart, in Clarkston.
He lived in Anatone and Asotin most of his childhood. He graduated from Asotin High School in 1957. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served four years. After the Navy, he returned to Clarkston and worked for Material Distributors for 36 years, until his retirement.
He made great friends through team roping and going to rodeos with his brother, Tom Stewart. After he quit riding horses, he started restoring old cars, through which he made more great friends.
Bob became a car enthusiast and attended several local car shows and earned several awards with his blue ’36 Chevy pickup.
Uncle Bob is survived by his nieces, Connie Bond and Vicki Clevinger; sister-in-law Karen Stewart; several great-nieces and -nephews, Tina (Kelly) Miller, Mitchell Miller, Collin Ham and Ryan Bond, all of Clarkston, Shane and Levi Olsen, of Argyle, Texas, and Travis (Rachael) Clevinger, Sophie Clevinger and Kolby Clevinger, of Liberty Lake, Wash.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Eliza Stewart; and his brother, Tom Stewart.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Bennett Building at the Asotin County Fairgrounds. This will be a covered-dish lunch.
Please come and share great stories about Uncle Bob.
Please bring your old cars in remembrance of Bob, weather permitting.