Robert “Bob” S. Solom, 84, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in a hospital in Spokane, due to cancer.
Bob was born Aug. 4, 1935, in Roseau, Minn., to Olaf and Violett Solom. Bob graduated from high school in Roseau and then went on to join the U.S. Army and became a paratrooper.
After his Army service, he went to the University of Minnesota for four years. Bob and Ursula were married in Lake Tahoe, Nev., and have been married 47 years.
They settled in Alaska for a few years and then moved to Hawaii, where they spent a few years raising macadamia nut trees. After moving to the Spokane area, Bob went into the real estate business.
He loved being a realtor and worked for Windermere Real Estate until he retired.
Bob and Ursula loved their two dogs, Kylo and Ohshe, and took them for walks every day.
Bob loved bird hunting with his brothers and also fishing — especially smallmouth bass. He enjoyed so many good times with family and so many wonderful family reunions over the years.
He is survived by his wife, Ursula; two stepdaughters, Hillary, of Texas, and Karen, of Alaska; brothers Allan (Beverly) Solom, of Lewiston, Donald (Darene) Solom, of Lewiston, Gary (Terri) Solom, of Manassas, Va.; sisters Bette Tobin, of Coeur d’Alene, Beverlee (Larry) Waterbly, of Spokane, and Dorothy Allert, of Ritzville, Wash.; two uncles, Jim and Henry Dorion, of Lewiston; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father and also two brothers-in-law, Thomas Tobin and Delbert Allert.
Bob has requested no service. There will be a family gathering at a later date.