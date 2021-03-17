Robert “Bob” Leroy Gushliak was born Feb. 28, 1927, in a farmhouse on Rock Creek near Potlatch, Idaho. He passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, with his wife, Norma, by his side at the age of 94.
He spent his younger years helping his father on the family farm. Bob graduated from Potlatch High School in 1944. Soon after, he entered the U.S. Army, where part of his time was spent in Japan. After his discharge, he went to work for Potlatch Forests Inc. back home and then transferred to the Lewiston mill. He worked a total of 42 years.
Bob met Norma Riggers in 1953 and they were married Oct. 24, 1954, at Trinity Lutheran Church. They were blessed with two children, Deann and Douglas. Bob and Norma enjoyed their retirement, having a cabin at Soldiers Meadow where they enjoyed snowmobiling and ATV rides. He loved camping. They spent six winters at their home in Yuma, Ariz. The only music to him was country and he and Norma were able to see many of his favorite country stars in concert.
His most recent pleasure was being presented with a quilt from the Lewis Clark Quilts of Valor.
Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Norma; daughter Deann (Bob Campbell) of Tri-Cities; son Douglas Gushliak (Gay Elliott), of Clarkston; sister Dorothy Libey, of Potlatch; grandchildren Ryan Campbell, Tyler Campbell and Amanda Toohey; great-granddaughters Hannah and Rebekah; brothers-in-law Donald, Keith and Gary Riggers; and sisters-in-law Billie Jo Riggers and Connie Riggers.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Mike and Lena; brother James; and sister Margaret Parsons.
A family graveside service will be held March 27.