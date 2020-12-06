Robert “Bob” Gentry Quinn, a resident of the Ought Seven Ranch on the Clearwater River near Kooskia, peacefully passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at his son’s home in Quinault, Wash. He was surrounded by his three sons. Bob was 88 years old.
He was born June 11, 1932, in Del Norte, Colo. Bob was raised in Safford, Ariz., by Eugene and Jewett Quinn. He went on to graduate from high school in Safford and joined the U.S. Navy in 1952. While enlisted, he was trained as a Korean War corpsman. Bob was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1955 and used the GI Bill to continue his education. He graduated from Washington State University, earning his Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering in 1959.
While working a road construction project through northern Idaho, Bob met the love of his life, Lorraine Wunderlich. They married in June 1956 in Lorraine’s hometown of Bovill. They moved around the U.S., raising their sons, Eugene, Robert and Kyle. In 1977, they built a home on Bainbridge Island, Wash., where they lived until they retired, then settled down near Kooskia.
After Bob earned his degree, he went to work at Bethlehem Steel, Willamette Western, Morrison-Knudsen, Bohemia Umpqua, Traylor Brothers and many other construction firms throughout his life. He had many things he enjoyed in life but his two favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing. Bob and Lorraine lived together happily until she passed in January 2011. Bob moved to Quinault, Wash., to live with Eugene in May 2020.
Bob is survived by his sons, Kyle, of Bellevue, Robert, of South Prairie, Wash., and Eugene, of Quinault, Wash.; brother Ken Quinn, of Spokane; as well as nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Jewett Quinn; and his late wife, Lorraine Quinn.
To share memorials or express condolences, please visit www.harrisonfamilymortuary.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary of Aberdeen, Wash.