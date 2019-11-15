Robert “Bob” Fazenbaker, 87, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Living Spring in Lewiston, where he had resided since February 2018.
Bob was born Dec. 30, 1931, in Mitchell, S.D., to Cecil and Dolly Fazenbaker. After high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, completed basic training in Kentucky and was sent to fight in the Korean War. It was quite a shock for a young man from rural South Dakota. While in the service, Bob received the Bronze Star with a V designation denoting the fourth-highest military decoration for valor. He also received a Purple Heart.
Bob and Etta Moak were married Sept. 4, 1954. They moved to Lewiston in 1956, where he began working at Potlatch Corp. (now Clearwater Paper). He retired in 1989 after 33 years of service.
Bob was a talented mechanic, which led to a hobby of restoring antique cars and membership in the Crankers Club. Many hours were spent touring, kicking tires and planning new adventures. On a smaller scale, Bob built an HO model railroad in the basement. He loved trains, having received a Lionel set as a young boy. Bob enjoyed outdoor activities such as camping, fishing and motorcycle riding, and he loved Oreo cookies. He and Etta spent 10 years wintering in Yuma, Ariz.
Bob is survived by his spouse, Etta; daughter Barbara (Rob) Kottkey, of Clarkston; and son Gary (Debra) Fazenbaker, of Meridian, Idaho.
As per Robert’s request, no services will be held.
Many thanks to Pat Fowler and the staff of Living Spring for their compassionate, loving care.