Robert “Bob” Dupea passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston, from congestive heart failure. He was 86.
Bob was born June 26, 1936, in Seattle to Nellie Drube Dupea and Joe Dupea. He grew up in Greer and attended school in Orofino. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1955 and served on the USS Wasp and the USS Lexington. He returned to Orofino and worked on many construction jobs in the area.
Bob married his wife and partner of 62 years, Diane Benscoter, on June 18, 1960. They raised their sons Tim and Chris in Orofino. Bob and Diane were very involved in the boys’ activities. He coached the “Bad News Bears” for many years.
In 1989, they moved to Moscow and both went to work at Washington State University. Bob retired in 2002, after Diane retired, and they moved to Lewiston to be with family.
Bob was preceded in death by his son Chris; his parents; sister Arlene Hewit; and brothers Wayne Dupea and Julius Trukositz.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; son Tim and wife Kathy; sister Betty and husband Larry Steffensmeier; and brother Matt and wife Pam Trukositz. Bob’s grandchildren are Patrick, Andrew, Kyler, C.J., Chaun, Camille, Jessica, Micah and Katie. He has 19 great-grandchildren and two on the way. Bob will also be missed by all his extended Dupea and Benscoter families.
Bob requested to have no services.
Memorials may be made to the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter at 6 Shelter Road, Lewiston, ID 83501 or lcshelter.org.