Robert “Bob” Dupea

Robert “Bob” Dupea passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston, from congestive heart failure. He was 86.

Bob was born June 26, 1936, in Seattle to Nellie Drube Dupea and Joe Dupea. He grew up in Greer and attended school in Orofino. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1955 and served on the USS Wasp and the USS Lexington. He returned to Orofino and worked on many construction jobs in the area.

