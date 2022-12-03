Robert “Bob” Duane Miller, passed away peacefully at the age of 67 on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. He was born Aug. 5, 1955, to Ray and Elsie (Case) Miller, in Lewiston.

When he turned 18, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War. He was a hard worker and, after receiving an honorable discharge, he worked as a driller in gold and coal mines in Washington, Colorado and Nevada. Bob worked other jobs throughout his life, and in his free time, he enjoyed being on the water fishing. Once he retired, he moved back home to the L-C Valley, where he was able to spend time with family and old friends.