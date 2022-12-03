Robert “Bob” Duane Miller, passed away peacefully at the age of 67 on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. He was born Aug. 5, 1955, to Ray and Elsie (Case) Miller, in Lewiston.
When he turned 18, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War. He was a hard worker and, after receiving an honorable discharge, he worked as a driller in gold and coal mines in Washington, Colorado and Nevada. Bob worked other jobs throughout his life, and in his free time, he enjoyed being on the water fishing. Once he retired, he moved back home to the L-C Valley, where he was able to spend time with family and old friends.
Bob was a kind, caring and giving person who never knew a stranger and would give the shirt off of his back to anyone.
He is survived by his children, Jennifer, Heidi, Taylor and Lyle; multiple grandchildren; and his siblings, Christine, Doug, Don, Mike and Mary Rake and his stepbrothers, Dan Rode and Tim Rode. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Marcia Miller, and Elsie and Lyle Rode; grandparents; and stepsiblings, Jeff Rode and Scott Rode.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Those who knew Bob will miss his good heart and sense of humor. Rest in peace, Bob.
Just Cremation Montana of Missoula was in charge of arrangements.