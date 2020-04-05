Bob Dickeson, 83, of Lewiston, passed away of a massive heart attack at Kootenai Health on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
He was the eldest of two boys born to Lawrence and Geniveve (Wills) Dickeson on Sept. 29, 1936, in Pomeroy.
He left Lewiston High School to join the U.S. Navy. After serving, he returned to Lewiston and worked in many different fields until he opened his own business, Bob’s Garage Doors, in 1968. After turning his business over to his son, Tod, in the ’90s, he started Bob’s Hobbies, which was truly his passion and continued until the day he passed. Through the years, he was involved in several organizations that revolved around his hobbies.
He was very active in the fact that he liked to stay busy tinkering on anything mechanical and figuring out just how things worked. He considered himself “Jack-of-all-trades” and master of none.
He was very much a collector of many “valuables” — mainly a lifetime supply of toothpicks to the first piece of wood he ever owned. He was a very kind and loving man. Many of his so-called “valuables” have left his family wondering “WHY?”
In his free time, he enjoyed many outdoor activities, including family camping trips and several cruises.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jeanette; son Tod Dickeson (Jennifer Smith), of Lewiston; daughter Jody Froehle (Craig), of Spokane; five grandchildren, Tanner (Lakia) Dickeson, of Italy, Jordan Dickeson, of Moscow, Julia Dickeson, of Lewiston, and Jessica and Jayden Froehle, of Spokane. A few years ago, we discovered another daughter, Kim Lohnes, and her son, Jayden, of Cle Elum, Wash.
A celebration of life for Bob will be held at a later date in September, when grandson Tanner will be home on leave.
The family suggests those who wish may donate to EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) Chapter 328, Hangar N-14, O’Conner Road, Lewiston, ID 83501, in memory of Bob.