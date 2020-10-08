Robert “Bob” D. Bennett passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston from age-related complications.
Bob, the youngest of seven boys, was born Oct. 5, 1927, in Gillette, Wyo., to James E. and Sarah Bennett. He married Lillie J. (House) Bennett on July 12, 1950, in Lewiston. They made their home in Clarkston, where they raised five children: Betty, Robert, Larry, Daniel and David. In 1951, Bob started work for Potlatch Corp., where he worked in various positions until moving to No. 4 power boiler. He worked hard, providing for his family during difficult times.
Bob was an honest, gentle and good-natured man. He loved spending time camping, hunting and fishing with his family. Bob and Lillie spent their days working on a big garden and raising cows and chickens on their spread. After retiring from Potlatch in 1989, he spent many hours in his shop crafting beautiful projects with his woodworking tools. He also enjoyed ham radio with his son-in-law, Dale.
After Lillie’s death in September 2009, Bob slowed down considerably with failing eyesight and being devastated by the loss of Lillie. Bob is survived by sons Larry D. Bennett, of Evans, Wash., Robert E. Bennett, of Arizona, Daniel S. (Faye) Bennett, of Valley, Wash., David L. (Diane) Bennett, of Asotin, and son-in-law Dale Lathrop, of Davenport, Wash., as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Jim, Sam, Dick, Luther, Bill and Charley; wife Lillie; and daughter Betty (Bennett) Lathrop.
Bob will be remembered as a kind man to all and will be missed by all who knew him. We love you, Dad.
Viewing will be held from 3-5 p.m. Friday at Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Weippe Cemetery.