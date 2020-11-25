Robert “Bob” Cumming

Robert J. “Bob” Cumming, 75, of Clarkston, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane.
Bob was born the second son of Earl W. and Agatha B. Cumming on Feb. 8, 1945. Bob was joined by another brother and then lastly a sister. He spent his entire life in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley living in Clarkston.
In 1963, Bob graduated from Clarkston High School. He worked for the Camas Prairie Railroad until layoffs closed his department. He then worked at Riverview Marina for a time and he ultimately retired as an employee of Swift Transportation, where he worked in maintenance.
Bob had a way of brightening things up wherever he went. He had a quick wit and he always had interesting or amusing stories to share. He enjoyed making people laugh. He was always willing to lend a helping hand.
A man of many interests and hobbies, Bob enjoyed camping, fishing and riding motorcycles and dirt bikes. He even tried his hand at flying RC planes with his nephew Darren. Bob also loved having pets. Over the years he had roller pigeons, chickens, cats, fish and for a time kept beehives. He had parrots as well.
Bob was always busy doing something. He greatly enjoyed having coffee with friends at Hogan’s in Clarkston and at other gathering spots over the years.
He is survived by his mother; his brother, Ronald E. (Janis) Cumming, of Clarkston; and sister Karen (Tim) Heintz, of Clarkston. Bob is also survived by several nephews and nieces.
Bob was preceded in death by his father in 1992, and his younger brother, Donald L. Cumming, just four months ago.
The family is holding a private memorial service.