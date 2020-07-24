Robert “Bob” Artz

On Friday morning of July 17, 2020, my wonderful husband, Robert Artz, passed away, at age 75, from an aggressive cancer of the bone marrow/leukemia.
He went so quickly. This big, strong man couldn’t fight it, but he sure gave it his all. Had so much more living to do.
Bob was born July 30, 1944, in Akron, Ohio, to Wilbur and Ruth Artz. He was raised in Akron, where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Jan Hopkins. They had a son and a daughter, Bobby and Kim. Early on they moved to Tucson, Ariz., where Bob worked in the copper mines driving huge dump trucks. They later divorced after 16 years.
Bob met and married Teri Todd, which brought them to Lewiston, where she had family. Bob worked at Twin City Foods where he later retired from. He and Teri later bought and started Final Touch in the Lewiston Orchards. They adopted a son, Tori. They later sold the shop and moved to Las Vegas and opened another detail business. They also helped raise a niece, Natalie, who always called Bob her dad. They had been very close.
Bob moved back to Lewiston, where he felt more at home and where his buddies were. He met Judy Cridlebaugh through some good friends — lucky day for both of them. They married April 14, 2006.
He had an amazing life. His passion and talent were rebuilding classic cars and riding Harleys. He worked on his well-known ’55 coral-and-grey Chevy for years. It won the Super Chevy award in Seattle and it made the cover of their magazine. Bob rebuilt many cars, the last of which was his ’65 red Chevy Malibu, which we took to many a car show. His good friend, Al Matheson, bought the ’55, and he and his wife, Diane, won many more awards.
Bob got into Harleys years ago. Eventually, I rode on the back with him all over the country. He and his friend, George Rauch, started a riding group called the “Buzzards.” Every week they would all meet and ride out of town for lunch. This has been going on for 18 years or more. Bob loved those rides. He will be missed.
Hope they have a Harley waiting for you. Save me a seat.
Bob is survived by his wife, Judy; son Bobby Artz, of Showlow, Ariz.; daughter Kim (John) Keth, of Lompoc, Calif.; son Tori Artz, of Georgia; stepson Bryan (Shauna) Cridlebaugh, of Gig Harbor, Wash.; stepdaughter Tori Cridlebaugh, of Weippe; brother Jerry Artz, of Akron; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
At Bob’s request, there will be no services planned.