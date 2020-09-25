Robert Benjamin Blanck, 45, of Lewiston, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston because of multiple organ failure.
He was born Sept. 4, 1975, in Berrien Springs, Mich., to Diane (Clayville) Wells and Warren Blanck.
Ben attended the special education program at LaGrande High School in Oregon. In June 2000, he moved with his mom to Orofino and started working for Opportunities Unlimited Inc. in Lewiston, They later moved to Lewiston in 2008, and he retired from OUI in 2013.
He was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, and he loved church, Christian fellowship and was involved in Pathfinders.
Ben is survived by his mother, Diane (Clayville) Wells, of Lewiston; aunt and uncle, Dennis (Linda) Clayville; uncle and significant other, Don (Wilma) Clayville; aunts Sue Clayville and Rhonda Clayville; and numerous cousins and family members. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Peggy (Dempsey) Clayville; grandfather Roberty Clayville; and uncle Doug Clayville.
A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1212 19th St., Lewiston.